Fruth Investment Management Has Boosted Its Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Position; Shufro Rose & Co Upped Its Ingredion (INGR) Holding

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 8,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84,968 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 76,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 178,007 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 24.14% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.57% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 143.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 8,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $97.49. About 1.40M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Uss Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0.26% or 241,200 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Comml Bank Tru reported 3,680 shares stake. Numerixs Tech Incorporated owns 5,600 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.08% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 17,900 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 102,958 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 16,086 shares. Ironwood invested in 0.24% or 3,156 shares. Riverhead Ltd Liability Corp owns 34,450 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 4,800 are owned by Tributary Capital Management Ltd Liability Com. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 45,266 shares stake. Mcf Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). 243,117 were reported by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Of Vermont invested in 0.04% or 4,754 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP has 14,101 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $998.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,880 shares to 7,961 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 2 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36 shares, and cut its stake in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Ltd Llc accumulated 11,576 shares. Sageworth Communications accumulated 58 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Monetary Mgmt Group holds 7,677 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Opus Gru Limited Company holds 0.07% or 2,885 shares. Cna Fin invested 0.2% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Dorsey Whitney Tru Limited Com holds 0.08% or 5,444 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Retail Bank has 0.07% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 121,997 shares. Mai Mngmt invested in 8,260 shares or 0.04% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 872,378 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Lc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 40,290 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt Lc holds 2,700 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 81 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Com Limited Partnership reported 101 shares stake. Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 698 shares.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93 million and $238.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.