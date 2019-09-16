Fruth Investment Management Decreased Its Kirby (KEX) Stake by $385,086; Shares Rose; Shareholder Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Raised Citigroup (C) Stake

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 4,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 18,096 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, down from 23,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $82.89. About 420,753 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN $200 TO $225 MLN RANGE; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 12,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 257,880 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.06 million, up from 245,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 14.31 million shares traded or 3.57% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 31/03/2018 – Corporate Life: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Builds $1.2 Billion Stake in Undervalued Citigroup; 13/04/2018 – Citi sees further boost from Trump tax cuts as earnings rise; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 17/05/2018 – Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan; 06/03/2018 – CITI FICC, EQUITIES REVENUE UP LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS IN 1Q; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, BARCLAYS, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK FINTECH BANKER RAHUL SINGLA SAID TO JOIN CITI; 07/05/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN SEPT.: CITI SURVEY

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $42.53 million for 29.19 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.

