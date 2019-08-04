Fruth Investment Management Continues to Hold Holding in Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS); Facebook (FB) Shares Rose While Valiant Capital Management LP Decreased Position by $20.24 Million

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 6,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,972 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 18,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85 million, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/05/2018 – Facebook has suspended hundreds of apps in its effort to uncover another Cambridge Analytica. Via @KurtWagner8:; 08/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to meet with U.S. lawmakers Monday; 02/05/2018 – Sara Fischer: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 22/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS RESPONSE TO FACEBOOK DATA PRIVACY IS A EUROPEAN ISSUE; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s CTO mentioned this in an update on changes Facebook is making to tools used by third-party developers; 12/04/2018 – Real Time Economics: The Fed Eyes Inflation | Consumer Prices on the March | The Facebook Monopoly; 10/04/2018 – LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 27/03/2018 – Facebook should hire a special counsel to investigate its data leak scandal or else it’ll appear like it has “something to hide,” CNBC’s Jim Cramer says; 21/03/2018 – The co-founder of a company Facebook bought for $19 billion told followers to delete Facebook; 02/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a new dating service:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd holds 1.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 73,429 shares. Tiger Mgmt Ltd Company reported 8.84 million shares stake. Hilltop holds 0.36% or 10,130 shares in its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Llc Oh has 0.51% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,828 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.59% or 35,630 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.78% stake. Massachusetts-based Moors Cabot has invested 0.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cim Lc, a New York-based fund reported 52,633 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Company holds 2.92% or 94,257 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Inv LP reported 34,516 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel owns 3,020 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc holds 214,012 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. First Bank & Trust Sioux Falls has 1,979 shares. 17,677 are held by M Securities.

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00 million shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $121.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook Earnings: FB Stock Wafts Higher as Q2 DAUs, MAUs Meet Outlook – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “After Hours: Facebook Crypto Needs Fed Help, T-Mobile to Join S&P 500 – Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Does Facebookâ€™s Libra Currency Change the Outlook of Visa Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Inv Mgmt holds 6,560 shares. Lenox Wealth holds 0.32% or 9,156 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Comm The accumulated 3.28M shares or 0.39% of the stock. Cobblestone Cap Limited Liability Corp Ny accumulated 141,795 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0.42% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 68,800 shares. Tompkins Fincl holds 0.64% or 26,703 shares. Rice Hall James & Limited Liability reported 6,950 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Incorporated holds 2% or 55,382 shares in its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank has 45,235 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Southeast Asset holds 0.2% or 6,606 shares in its portfolio. Psagot House accumulated 19,253 shares. Virtu Financial Llc invested in 0.13% or 20,915 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.58% or 8.00 million shares.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93M and $238.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.