FRP Holdings Inc. (FRPH) and The InterGroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between FRP Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) and The InterGroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRP Holdings Inc. 50 20.96 N/A 0.43 115.84 The InterGroup Corporation 31 0.93 N/A 1.49 20.21

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of FRP Holdings Inc. and The InterGroup Corporation. The InterGroup Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FRP Holdings Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. FRP Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than The InterGroup Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides FRP Holdings Inc. and The InterGroup Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRP Holdings Inc. 0.00% 34% 24.1% The InterGroup Corporation 0.00% -13.2% 4.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.9 beta means FRP Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 10.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, The InterGroup Corporation has beta of 0.17 which is 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49% of FRP Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.7% of The InterGroup Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of FRP Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.1% of The InterGroup Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FRP Holdings Inc. -3.15% -7.03% 0.77% -1.84% -22.04% 7.76% The InterGroup Corporation -2.43% -1.84% -4.44% -8.79% 24.9% -6.46%

For the past year FRP Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while The InterGroup Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

FRP Holdings Inc. beats The InterGroup Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

FRP Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. It operates in Asset Management, Mining Royalty Land, and Land Development and Construction segments. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings located primarily in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas. This segment primarily serves local and regional tenants. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 16,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida and Georgia. The Land Development and Construction segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 543 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground garage parking, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center. As of June 30, 2016, it owned, managed, and invested in real estate consisted of 21 properties, which included 16 apartment complexes, 3 single-family houses as strategic investments, and 1 commercial real estate property located in the United States. In addition, the company invests in multi-family real estate properties; and owns approximately 2 acres of unimproved land in Maui, Hawaii. Further, The InterGroup Corporation through its interest in Comstock Mining, Inc. engages in gold and silver mining activities. The company was founded in 1965 and is based in Los Angeles, California.