FRP Holdings Inc. (FRPH) and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND) Comparing side by side

Both FRP Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND) are Property Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRP Holdings Inc. 50 21.92 N/A 0.43 115.84 BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas 4 0.00 N/A 1.20 3.59

Table 1 demonstrates FRP Holdings Inc. and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to FRP Holdings Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. FRP Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas.

Profitability

Table 2 has FRP Holdings Inc. and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRP Holdings Inc. 0.00% 34% 24.1% BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both FRP Holdings Inc. and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas are owned by institutional investors at 49% and 0.63% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of FRP Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FRP Holdings Inc. -3.15% -7.03% 0.77% -1.84% -22.04% 7.76% BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas 0.7% 0.68% 11.95% 3.1% 21.69% 7.46%

For the past year FRP Holdings Inc. was more bullish than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas.

Summary

FRP Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas.

FRP Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. It operates in Asset Management, Mining Royalty Land, and Land Development and Construction segments. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings located primarily in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas. This segment primarily serves local and regional tenants. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 16,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida and Georgia. The Land Development and Construction segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas acquires, develops, operates and seels agricultural land and properties. The company offers agriculture, cattle raising, and forestry activities in Brazil. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It is involved in the production and sale of soybean, corn, rice, and sorghum; sugarcane and other farming products; and beef calves after weaning. The company also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages its own and third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.