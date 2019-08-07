FRP Holdings Inc. (FRPH) and Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) Contrasting side by side

As Property Management companies, FRP Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) and Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRP Holdings Inc. 50 21.65 N/A 0.43 115.84 Agree Realty Corporation 66 16.77 N/A 1.77 37.70

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of FRP Holdings Inc. and Agree Realty Corporation. Agree Realty Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than FRP Holdings Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. FRP Holdings Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRP Holdings Inc. 0.00% 34% 24.1% Agree Realty Corporation 0.00% 5.2% 3.2%

Volatility & Risk

FRP Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.9 beta. Agree Realty Corporation has a 0.1 beta and it is 90.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

FRP Holdings Inc. and Agree Realty Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FRP Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agree Realty Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Agree Realty Corporation’s consensus target price is $70.5, while its potential upside is 3.80%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49% of FRP Holdings Inc. shares and 98.4% of Agree Realty Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of FRP Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.6% are Agree Realty Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FRP Holdings Inc. -3.15% -7.03% 0.77% -1.84% -22.04% 7.76% Agree Realty Corporation 0.13% 5.64% 2.34% 2.8% 27.26% 13.08%

For the past year FRP Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Agree Realty Corporation.

FRP Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. It operates in Asset Management, Mining Royalty Land, and Land Development and Construction segments. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings located primarily in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas. This segment primarily serves local and regional tenants. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 16,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida and Georgia. The Land Development and Construction segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Agree Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily focuses on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties net leased to industry leading tenants. Agree Realty Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.