FRP Holdings Inc. (FRPH) and Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) Comparing side by side

FRP Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) and Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) compete against each other in the Property Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRP Holdings Inc. 50 21.31 N/A 0.43 115.84 Agree Realty Corporation 68 17.75 N/A 1.77 37.70

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of FRP Holdings Inc. and Agree Realty Corporation. Agree Realty Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than FRP Holdings Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. FRP Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Agree Realty Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRP Holdings Inc. 0.00% 34% 24.1% Agree Realty Corporation 0.00% 5.2% 3.2%

Volatility and Risk

FRP Holdings Inc. has a 0.9 beta, while its volatility is 10.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Agree Realty Corporation has a 0.1 beta and it is 90.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for FRP Holdings Inc. and Agree Realty Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FRP Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agree Realty Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Agree Realty Corporation’s potential upside is 4.28% and its consensus target price is $75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FRP Holdings Inc. and Agree Realty Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49% and 98.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of FRP Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.6% are Agree Realty Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FRP Holdings Inc. -3.15% -7.03% 0.77% -1.84% -22.04% 7.76% Agree Realty Corporation 0.13% 5.64% 2.34% 2.8% 27.26% 13.08%

For the past year FRP Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Agree Realty Corporation.

FRP Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. It operates in Asset Management, Mining Royalty Land, and Land Development and Construction segments. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings located primarily in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas. This segment primarily serves local and regional tenants. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 16,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida and Georgia. The Land Development and Construction segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Agree Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily focuses on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties net leased to industry leading tenants. Agree Realty Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.