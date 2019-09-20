Frontline Ltd. (FRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB)

As Shipping companies, Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) and Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline Ltd. 8 2.03 N/A 0.26 27.92 Safe Bulkers Inc. 2 1.01 N/A 0.16 13.10

Demonstrates Frontline Ltd. and Safe Bulkers Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Safe Bulkers Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Frontline Ltd. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Frontline Ltd.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Safe Bulkers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) and Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline Ltd. 0.00% 3.9% 1.4% Safe Bulkers Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

Frontline Ltd. has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Safe Bulkers Inc.’s 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.8 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Frontline Ltd. and Safe Bulkers Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontline Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Safe Bulkers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Frontline Ltd. has a consensus price target of $12, and a 33.19% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.1% of Frontline Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.4% of Safe Bulkers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Frontline Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 33.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 67.9% of Safe Bulkers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frontline Ltd. -9.35% -9.12% -8.56% 38.01% 45.08% 33.27% Safe Bulkers Inc. -9.38% 22.29% 10.33% 28.48% -37.35% 14.04%

For the past year Frontline Ltd. was more bullish than Safe Bulkers Inc.

Summary

Frontline Ltd. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Safe Bulkers Inc.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 56 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, LR2/ Aframax, and MR tankers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Frontline Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hemen Holding Ltd.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes, primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 17, 2017, the company had a fleet of 38 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,421,800 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 9 Kamsarmax class vessels, 12 Post-Panamax class vessels, and 3 Capesize class vessels. Safe Bulkers, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.