Frontline Ltd. (FRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) and Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Shipping. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline Ltd. 8 1.84 N/A 0.26 27.92 Golar LNG Partners LP 12 1.99 N/A 0.44 27.07

Table 1 highlights Frontline Ltd. and Golar LNG Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Golar LNG Partners LP has higher revenue and earnings than Frontline Ltd. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Frontline Ltd. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Golar LNG Partners LP, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) and Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline Ltd. 0.00% 3.9% 1.4% Golar LNG Partners LP 0.00% 6% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Frontline Ltd. has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Golar LNG Partners LP has a 1.07 beta and it is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Frontline Ltd. and Golar LNG Partners LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontline Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Golar LNG Partners LP 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Golar LNG Partners LP’s consensus target price is $10, while its potential upside is 3.84%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Frontline Ltd. and Golar LNG Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.1% and 33.6%. Insiders owned roughly 33.8% of Frontline Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 29.94% of Golar LNG Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frontline Ltd. -9.35% -9.12% -8.56% 38.01% 45.08% 33.27% Golar LNG Partners LP -1.99% 3.59% -7.14% -10.24% -27.42% 9.54%

For the past year Frontline Ltd. has stronger performance than Golar LNG Partners LP

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Golar LNG Partners LP beats Frontline Ltd.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 56 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, LR2/ Aframax, and MR tankers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Frontline Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hemen Holding Ltd.