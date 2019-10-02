Frontline Ltd. (FRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

Both Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) and GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline Ltd. 8 2.02 74.78M 0.26 27.92 GasLog Partners LP 19 -3.19 34.98M 1.91 11.28

Table 1 demonstrates Frontline Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. GasLog Partners LP seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Frontline Ltd. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Frontline Ltd. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline Ltd. 898,798,076.92% 3.9% 1.4% GasLog Partners LP 183,045,525.90% 10.5% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.01 beta indicates that Frontline Ltd. is 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. GasLog Partners LP’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.95 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Frontline Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontline Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 GasLog Partners LP 0 2 0 2.00

$12 is Frontline Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 27.52%. GasLog Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 7.18% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Frontline Ltd. is looking more favorable than GasLog Partners LP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.1% of Frontline Ltd. shares and 41.1% of GasLog Partners LP shares. Insiders owned 33.8% of Frontline Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 27.2% of GasLog Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frontline Ltd. -9.35% -9.12% -8.56% 38.01% 45.08% 33.27% GasLog Partners LP -0.97% 1.84% 2.38% -5.85% -14.31% 8.84%

For the past year Frontline Ltd. was more bullish than GasLog Partners LP.

Summary

On 10 of the 15 factors Frontline Ltd. beats GasLog Partners LP.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 56 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, LR2/ Aframax, and MR tankers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Frontline Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hemen Holding Ltd.