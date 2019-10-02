Frontline Ltd. (FRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

Both Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) and GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Frontline Ltd.
|8
|2.02
|74.78M
|0.26
|27.92
|GasLog Partners LP
|19
|-3.19
|34.98M
|1.91
|11.28
Table 1 demonstrates Frontline Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. GasLog Partners LP seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Frontline Ltd. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Frontline Ltd. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Frontline Ltd.
|898,798,076.92%
|3.9%
|1.4%
|GasLog Partners LP
|183,045,525.90%
|10.5%
|3.5%
Risk and Volatility
A 1.01 beta indicates that Frontline Ltd. is 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. GasLog Partners LP’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.95 beta.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Frontline Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Frontline Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|GasLog Partners LP
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
$12 is Frontline Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 27.52%. GasLog Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 7.18% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Frontline Ltd. is looking more favorable than GasLog Partners LP.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 21.1% of Frontline Ltd. shares and 41.1% of GasLog Partners LP shares. Insiders owned 33.8% of Frontline Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 27.2% of GasLog Partners LP shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Frontline Ltd.
|-9.35%
|-9.12%
|-8.56%
|38.01%
|45.08%
|33.27%
|GasLog Partners LP
|-0.97%
|1.84%
|2.38%
|-5.85%
|-14.31%
|8.84%
For the past year Frontline Ltd. was more bullish than GasLog Partners LP.
Summary
On 10 of the 15 factors Frontline Ltd. beats GasLog Partners LP.
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 56 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, LR2/ Aframax, and MR tankers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Frontline Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hemen Holding Ltd.
