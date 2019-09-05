Frontline Ltd. (FRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) and EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline Ltd. 8 1.84 N/A 0.26 27.92 EuroDry Ltd. 8 0.70 N/A 1.23 6.37

Table 1 highlights Frontline Ltd. and EuroDry Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. EuroDry Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Frontline Ltd. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Frontline Ltd. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than EuroDry Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) and EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline Ltd. 0.00% 3.9% 1.4% EuroDry Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 2.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Frontline Ltd. and EuroDry Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontline Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 EuroDry Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, EuroDry Ltd.’s average price target is $11, while its potential upside is 39.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.1% of Frontline Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.9% of EuroDry Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 33.8% of Frontline Ltd. shares. Comparatively, EuroDry Ltd. has 61.61% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frontline Ltd. -9.35% -9.12% -8.56% 38.01% 45.08% 33.27% EuroDry Ltd. -5.46% 7.55% -2.1% -10.29% -1.11% -8.6%

For the past year Frontline Ltd. has 33.27% stronger performance while EuroDry Ltd. has -8.6% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors EuroDry Ltd. beats Frontline Ltd.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 56 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, LR2/ Aframax, and MR tankers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Frontline Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hemen Holding Ltd.

EuroDry Ltd. operates independently of Euroseas Ltd. as of May 31, 2018.