Frontline Ltd. (FRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) and EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Frontline Ltd.
|8
|1.84
|N/A
|0.26
|27.92
|EuroDry Ltd.
|8
|0.70
|N/A
|1.23
|6.37
Table 1 highlights Frontline Ltd. and EuroDry Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. EuroDry Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Frontline Ltd. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Frontline Ltd. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than EuroDry Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) and EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Frontline Ltd.
|0.00%
|3.9%
|1.4%
|EuroDry Ltd.
|0.00%
|6.4%
|2.3%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Frontline Ltd. and EuroDry Ltd. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Frontline Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|EuroDry Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, EuroDry Ltd.’s average price target is $11, while its potential upside is 39.24%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 21.1% of Frontline Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.9% of EuroDry Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 33.8% of Frontline Ltd. shares. Comparatively, EuroDry Ltd. has 61.61% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Frontline Ltd.
|-9.35%
|-9.12%
|-8.56%
|38.01%
|45.08%
|33.27%
|EuroDry Ltd.
|-5.46%
|7.55%
|-2.1%
|-10.29%
|-1.11%
|-8.6%
For the past year Frontline Ltd. has 33.27% stronger performance while EuroDry Ltd. has -8.6% weaker performance.
Summary
On 8 of the 11 factors EuroDry Ltd. beats Frontline Ltd.
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 56 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, LR2/ Aframax, and MR tankers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Frontline Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hemen Holding Ltd.
EuroDry Ltd. operates independently of Euroseas Ltd. as of May 31, 2018.
