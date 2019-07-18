Frontline Ltd. (FRO) and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Shipping companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Frontline Ltd.
|7
|1.71
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
|5
|1.80
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
Demonstrates Frontline Ltd. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Frontline Ltd.
|0.00%
|-0.8%
|-0.3%
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.2%
|-0.6%
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 1.2 shows that Frontline Ltd. is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has a 2.3 beta which is 130.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Frontline Ltd. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Frontline Ltd.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Competitively the average target price of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is $6, which is potential -0.33% downside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 21.1% of Frontline Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.3% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 33.8% of Frontline Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 37.66% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Frontline Ltd.
|13.65%
|15.4%
|63.75%
|33.78%
|89.66%
|62.57%
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
|-4.1%
|4.91%
|11.34%
|-18.03%
|-37.05%
|-11.21%
For the past year Frontline Ltd. has 62.57% stronger performance while Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has -11.21% weaker performance.
Summary
Frontline Ltd. beats Scorpio Bulkers Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 56 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, LR2/ Aframax, and MR tankers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Frontline Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hemen Holding Ltd.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.