Frontline Ltd. (FRO) and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline Ltd. 7 1.71 N/A -0.05 0.00 Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 5 1.80 N/A -0.15 0.00

Demonstrates Frontline Ltd. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline Ltd. 0.00% -0.8% -0.3% Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 0.00% -1.2% -0.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.2 shows that Frontline Ltd. is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has a 2.3 beta which is 130.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Frontline Ltd. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontline Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is $6, which is potential -0.33% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.1% of Frontline Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.3% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 33.8% of Frontline Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 37.66% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frontline Ltd. 13.65% 15.4% 63.75% 33.78% 89.66% 62.57% Scorpio Bulkers Inc. -4.1% 4.91% 11.34% -18.03% -37.05% -11.21%

For the past year Frontline Ltd. has 62.57% stronger performance while Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has -11.21% weaker performance.

Summary

Frontline Ltd. beats Scorpio Bulkers Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 56 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, LR2/ Aframax, and MR tankers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Frontline Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hemen Holding Ltd.