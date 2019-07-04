Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Upped On Assignment (ASGN) Holding by $315,000; First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Boosted Its Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $360,976 as Shares Rose

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in On Assignment Inc (ASGN) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in On Assignment Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $59.42. About 155,532 shares traded. ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) has declined 30.48% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ASGN News: 25/05/2018 – ASGN Incorporated to Participate in Investor Conferences in June; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS: ENCORE III HAS FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM, 5-YR OPTION; 25/04/2018 – ASGN Sees 2Q Rev $860M-$870M; 02/04/2018 – ASGN – FIFTH AMENDMENT ALSO PROVIDES ABILITY TO INCREASE LOAN FACILITIES BY AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF $300.0 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in ASGN; 02/04/2018 – On Assignment Officially Changes Name to ASGN Inc; 25/04/2018 – ASGN Sees 2Q EPS 59c-EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – ASGN 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 25/04/2018 – ASGN 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 76C; 22/05/2018 – ASGN Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day Featuring Panel of Industry Experts Discussing the “Future of Technology: Risks and Challenges”

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 23.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 4,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,519 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 17,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $80.63. About 3.72 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 1,900 shares to 46,844 shares, valued at $7.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 7,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,969 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsrs Limited invested in 13,643 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 0.47% or 8.95 million shares. Citizens & Northern invested in 0.21% or 4,193 shares. Rothschild Il has invested 0.14% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sumitomo Life Ins Com holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 56,883 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Morgan Stanley has 0.74% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Dakota Wealth Management accumulated 16,730 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Reliance Co Of Delaware holds 0.45% or 31,860 shares in its portfolio. Arvest Bankshares Trust Division reported 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Envestnet Asset holds 1.15M shares. Financial Professionals invested in 3,000 shares. Moreover, Ashfield Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.17% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 134,459 were accumulated by Banque Pictet Cie Sa.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold ASGN shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 69,779 shares or 31.08% less from 101,243 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Boston Invest Mgmt owns 51,696 shares. Frontier Invest Management has invested 0.07% in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 83 shares.

