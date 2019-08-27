Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Upped By $2.80 Million Its Golub Capital Bdc (GBDC) Stake; Shorts at PQ Group Holdings (PQG) Raised By 26.13%

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased Golub Capital Bdc Inc (GBDC) stake by 15.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company acquired 164,853 shares as Golub Capital Bdc Inc (GBDC)’s stock declined 0.93%. The Frontier Investment Mgmt Company holds 1.24M shares with $22.25M value, up from 1.08 million last quarter. Golub Capital Bdc Inc now has $1.13B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 52,609 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q ADJ. NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Bdc Clo 2014 Llc; 09/04/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 Million In New Middle-Market Originations For Its Fiscal Year 2018 Second Quarter; 24/05/2018 – Venafi Names Ben Golub to Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 07/03/2018 – Mitch Golub Joins Carlease Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board; 07/05/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Declares Fiscal Year 2018 Third Quarter Distribution of $0.32 Per Share and Announces Fiscal Year 2018; 05/03/2018 Golub Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Golub Cap Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) had an increase of 26.13% in short interest. PQG’s SI was 283,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 26.13% from 225,000 shares previously. With 97,300 avg volume, 3 days are for PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG)’s short sellers to cover PQG’s short positions. The SI to PQ Group Holdings Inc’s float is 0.77%. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 16,665 shares traded. PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) has declined 11.92% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.92% the S&P500. Some Historical PQG News: 21/03/2018 – PQ Group Holdings 4Q Net $65M; 21/03/2018 – PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PROVIDING 2018 OUTLOOK; SALES OF $1,545 MLN TO $1,575 MLN; 21/03/2018 – PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC PQG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.545 BLN TO $1.575 BLN; 03/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings Backs FY18 Sales $1.545B-$1.575B; 21/03/2018 – PQ Group Holdings 4Q EBITDA $109M; 21/03/2018 – PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.49; 21/03/2018 – PQ Group Holdings 4Q EPS 49c; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.6% Position in PQ Group Holdings Inc; 10/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings 1Q EPS 0c

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased Rydex S&P Equal Weight Etf (RSP) stake by 3,657 shares to 438,112 valued at $45.76M in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Electric Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) stake by 85,275 shares and now owns 6,652 shares. Spdr(R) Portfolio Large Cap Etf (ONEK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold GBDC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 16.23 million shares or 3.09% less from 16.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 0% stake. Us Natl Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 5,576 shares. Atria Ltd Llc holds 13,924 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 0% or 3,051 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 1,332 shares. Wespac Ltd Co has 0.76% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 61,295 shares. Hillsdale Mgmt holds 620 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Williams Jones And Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Northern Tru has invested 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Blair William Co Il has invested 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 285,290 shares. Brown Advisory owns 115,850 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Frontier Management Commerce owns 1.24 million shares. Advisors Asset Incorporated stated it has 84,359 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

