Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Trimmed Comcast A (CMCSA) Stake; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Trimmed By $1.56 Million Its Nisource (NI) Position

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 15.40 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.89’s average target is 4.40% above currents $46.83 stock price. Comcast had 18 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Nomura. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 29. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 26 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Friday, April 26. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $4800 target. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased First Trust North American Ene (EMLP) stake by 98,843 shares to 2.57M valued at $64.62 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Golub Capital Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) stake by 102,439 shares and now owns 1.35 million shares. Templeton Global Incm Fd (GIM) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nisource Inc has $29 highest and $28 lowest target. $28.50’s average target is -2.90% below currents $29.35 stock price. Nisource Inc had 7 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, April 8 report. Barclays Capital maintained NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 60.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.1 per share. NI’s profit will be $14.94 million for 183.44 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NiSource Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.