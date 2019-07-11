Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Trimmed Apple Computer (Put) (AAPL) Holding as Share Value Rose; Nea Management Company Lowered Holding in Endologix (ELGX) as Valuation Rose

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 88.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,800 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $532,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $937.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $201.75. About 17.93 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets With Trump at White House (Video); 11/04/2018 – Variety: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 19/03/2018 – IPhone Hacks: Rumor: Apple Sourcing 270 Million iPhone Display Panels in 2018; 28/03/2018 – The new iPad supports the Apple Pencil and updated Pages, Numbers and Keynote apps; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE APPLE STAKE UP 45% TO 239M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 24/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL LAUNCHED PHONE LAST AUGUST AS RIVAL TO APPLE IPHONE; 09/05/2018 – Jony Ive told Hodinkee, which covers the luxury watch industry, that health was “absolutely” an “early and significant focus” of the Apple Watch; 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY ISSUES APPLE-SAMSUNG VERDICT IN SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q IPHONE UNITS SOLD 52.2M, EST. 52.3M

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.74% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $6.64. About 526,575 shares traded or 63.47% up from the average. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 86.04% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 25/04/2018 – ELGX:STUDY SHOWED SIGNIF HIGHER 3-YR SURVIVAL FOR EVAS PATIENTS; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX NAMES JOHN ONOPCHENKO AS CEO; 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Rev $170M-$180M; 13/04/2018 – Endologix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.85B for 23.79 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 94,508 shares to 576,810 shares, valued at $46.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 78,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 451,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $469,984 activity. Another trade for 30,257 shares valued at $199,999 was made by Onopchenko John on Wednesday, April 3. $19,995 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) was bought by Zenty III Thomas F on Wednesday, April 3. NEELS GUIDO J bought 22,692 shares worth $149,994.