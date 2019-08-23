Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Raised Position in Comcast A (CMCSA) by $862,173; Lodge Hill Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Jacobs Engr Group (JEC)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Comcast Corp A (CMCSA) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 22,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 599,622 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97M, up from 577,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Comcast Corp A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.77. About 9.96 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY COMCAST CABLE COMMUNICATIONS REV $13.52 BLN, UP 3.6 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Comcast said it will continue to engage with the Sky’s independent directors with a view to obtaining a recommendation for its deal; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CO. NBC-OWNED STATION NBC 5/KXAS-TV ANNOUNCED DEAL TO ACCELERATE REPACKING OF STATION’S 600 MHZ SPECTRUM IN NORTH TEXAS, SURROUNDING AREAS; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 18/04/2018 – Fox Rejected Higher Comcast Bid Due to Antitrust Concerns; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards — Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud Service; 02/04/2018 – Elwyn Empowers Nationwide Technology Network with Comcast Business Ethernet, Internet and Phone; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 47,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 379,500 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.54M, up from 331,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $86.55. About 731,446 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 31/05/2018 – JACOBS IN JOINT VENTURE WITH CDM SMITH GETS $65M FEMA PACT; 09/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs out as chairman of Qualcomm; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 23/04/2018 – Jacobs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Jacobs Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm Chairman Jacobs Seeks Funding For Buyout: FT — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Jacobs Secures Multi-Discipline Contract from Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest; 22/03/2018 – Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Selects Jacobs for Expansion in Local Refining Capacity Pre-Feasibility Study; 22/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – AWARDED CONTRACT FOR A PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY, WITH OPTION OF PROCEEDING TO DETAILED FEASIBILITY STUDY, FOR KPC, UNITS

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22,200 shares to 2,800 shares, valued at $532,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr(R) Portfolio Large Cap Etf (ONEK) by 12,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,983 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : CMCSA, MMM, BMY, RTN, APD, WM, AEP, BAX, ROP, VLO, NEM, LUV – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 20, 2019 : SAN, BSMX, FAST, CTL, GE, CMCSA, FISV, XEL, BAC, URBN, S, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Disney, Comcast, AT&T and Netflix – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,115 were reported by Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc stated it has 6,579 shares. Canandaigua Bankshares stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Umb National Bank N A Mo holds 27,942 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc stated it has 621,127 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Iowa Bancorporation accumulated 56,370 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corp owns 110,313 shares. Natl Bank owns 583,079 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 3,152 shares. First Merchants Corporation reported 97,881 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.75% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Avalon Advsr Ltd Co invested in 680,991 shares. Swiss Bancorp owns 0.69% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 15.82 million shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 1.19 million shares.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 179,875 shares to 290,125 shares, valued at $13.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning New (Call) (NYSE:OC) by 42,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 428,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS).

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What We Think About Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) CEO Pay – Yahoo News” on January 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jacobs Engineering Reports Q3 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Share Price Has Gained 52% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jacobs progresses portfolio transformation – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) 7.1% Return On Capital – Yahoo News” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook holds 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 3,200 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Asset Mgmt One Limited accumulated 0.04% or 95,569 shares. Two Sigma Securities invested in 0% or 2,790 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 12,381 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 245 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 61,639 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 216,541 shares. Braun Stacey owns 154,034 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Retail Bank reported 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gateway Advisers Ltd Co has 4,790 shares. Agf Investments holds 0.82% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 970,408 shares. Lathrop Corporation has invested 4.7% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Btr Capital Mgmt reported 73,568 shares. Comm Comml Bank stated it has 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).