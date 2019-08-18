Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Raised Its Total Sa Adr (TOT) Position by $2.30 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Cubic Asset Management Lifted Holding by $1.04 Million

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 5,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 30,123 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72 million, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.81 million shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon, and other wearable makers are catching on; 06/03/2018 – HomeStreet Bank Focuses on Customer Experience with Collection of Digital Upgrades; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPad Rev $4.11B; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS LOWERING IPHONE UNIT AND ASP EXPECTATIONS SLIGHTLY FOR MARCH-QTR AND BEYOND; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy in subtle dig at Facebook; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Total Sa Adr (TOT) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 41,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 292,062 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25 million, up from 250,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Total Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 1.52 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 24/05/2018 – TOTAL TO HAVE OPTION TO LIFT ARCTIC LNG2 SHR TO 15%: CHALLENGES; 26/04/2018 – Total 1Q Net Profit Slightly Falls; Raises 2018 Interim Dividend; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH CATHAY TO START CHINA ENERGY FUND; 11/04/2018 – USA: Total Further Increases Its Footprint In The Gulf Of Mexico And Becomes Operator Of The North Platte Discovery; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL S.A.: SUBSCRIPTION PRICE SET AT 37.20 EUROS; 10/04/2018 – Total, Aramco Sign MoU to Build Petrochemical Complex; 30/05/2018 – IRAN: TOTAL HAS 60 DAYS TO NEGOTIATE ROLE IN S. PARS GAS FIELD; 16/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: US Withdrawal From the JCPOA: Total’s Position Related to the South Pars 11 Project in Iran; 28/05/2018 – Angola: Total Launches Zinia 2 Development in Deep Offshore Block 17; 28/05/2018 – TOTAL STARTS ZINIA 2 DEVELOPMENT IN ANGOLA’S OFFSHORE BLOCK 17

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21,400 shares to 43,000 shares, valued at $11.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Total Return Etf (BOND) by 3,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,891 shares, and cut its stake in Capstead Mortgage Corp Pfd Ser.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99M and $338.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3,809 shares to 81,794 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,947 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).