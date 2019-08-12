Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Raised Holding in Firstenergy (FE) by $1.35 Million as Stock Value Rose; Rk Capital Management Raised Holding in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) by $2.55 Million

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 32,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 317,666 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22 million, up from 284,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 511,656 shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 11/04/2018 – ENEL LAUNCHES FIRST ENERGY STORAGE PROJECT IN CANADA; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy: Competitive Subsidiaries Voluntarily File for Restructuring Under Chapter 11; 26/03/2018 – FIRST ENERGY METALS LTD – RESIGNATION OF ERNEST PETERS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND DIRECTOR; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Municipal Bonds Rise on Creditor Agreement; 27/03/2018 – Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station Returns to Service Following Refueling and Maintenance Outage; 25/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Intends to Permanently Deactivate Two Nuclear Power Plants in Ohio and One in Pennsylvania; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS PACT FOR FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS’ CHAPTER 11; 11/05/2018 – Drone Delivery Canada Access Event Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy; 05/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N – MET-ED EXPECTS MAJORITY OF CUSTOMERS TO BE RESTORED TO SERVICE BY LATE TONIGHT; 18/05/2018 – Clean TeQ Holdings at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) by 17.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 45,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.76% . The hedge fund held 309,699 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.52M, up from 264,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mcgrath Rentcorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $65.12. About 8,164 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has risen 17.05% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC); 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kforce Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 108,037 shares to 16,800 shares, valued at $590,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Corp (NYSE:GE) by 54,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,823 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities to Return Tax Savings to Customers and Invest in Grid Modernization – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities’ Electric Security Plan ESPâ€‘IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE:FE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FirstEnergy Corp (FE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Communications invested in 1,550 shares. Paloma Partners Commerce owns 8,312 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 102,048 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 1.88M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Alphamark Advisors Lc accumulated 363 shares. Washington Fincl Bank stated it has 2,131 shares. Bank & Trust owns 0.01% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 20,356 shares. Burney Com has invested 0.02% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Da Davidson & Com stated it has 23,515 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 45,216 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 22 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 100,572 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Brookstone Capital Mgmt holds 6,972 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 17,509 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 9.57M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MGRC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 20.00 million shares or 0.83% more from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund Management owns 5,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Da Davidson Com has invested 0.01% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 539 shares. Amer International Grp Inc, New York-based fund reported 15,376 shares. 11,630 are held by James Rech. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Company holds 0% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) or 10,429 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Royal Bank Of Canada has 182 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 0% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 4,125 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 162,476 shares. Rk Capital Mngmt Ltd Co, Colorado-based fund reported 309,699 shares. 58,304 were accumulated by D E Shaw. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 62,344 shares. Redwood Invests Limited Liability Com accumulated 154,974 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

More notable recent McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “McGrath RentCorp to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Service Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated, McGrath RentCorp, Exact Sciences, Healthcare Trust of America, Gramercy Property Trust, and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” published on January 26, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “McGrath RentCorp to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2018 Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2018. More interesting news about McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “5 Undervalued Stocks That Are Growing Earnings – GuruFocus.com” published on September 05, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Good Is McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) At Creating Shareholder Value? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $347.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Game Technolog by 90,000 shares to 262,033 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 12,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,600 shares, and cut its stake in Del Taco Restaurants Inc.