Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Maintains Holding in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC); As Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stock Declined, Holder Par Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 62.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 3.62 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 2.19M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.03M, down from 5.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $23.89. About 664,882 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 42,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 569,477 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.52M, up from 527,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $45.53. About 17.37M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/04/2018 – California Treasurer Calls for Wells Fargo CEO Removal Amid ‘Laundry List of Misdeeds’; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Cleaning House as Probes Continue — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Needs Time to Address Feedback From Fed; 08/03/2018 – Massachusetts’s securities regulator investigates Wells Fargo Advisors; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Risk Shakeup Continues With Departure of Four Executives; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SETTLEMENT AMOUNT WAS FULLY ACCRUED AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Bitcoin’s sharp decline is not indicative of the market, says Wells Fargo Securities; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET CHARGE-OFFS OF $741 MLN, DOWN $64 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: US consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Whitebox Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 39,102 shares. Prudential holds 230,857 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Van Eck Associate stated it has 11,377 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 55 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Principal Gru Inc holds 353,920 shares. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 24,282 shares. New York-based Waterfront Cap Prns Ltd has invested 3.04% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Intl Group, a New York-based fund reported 210,500 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0.01% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Regions Corp owns 16,327 shares. Hl Financial Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd reported 0.01% stake.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 700,000 shares to 2.71 million shares, valued at $152.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 657,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torray Ltd Liability Com accumulated 261,141 shares. Madison Invest Hldg Inc invested in 0.36% or 406,577 shares. Parkside Comml Bank & Tru holds 12,109 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Co stated it has 427,000 shares. Mcrae Cap Mngmt stated it has 7,872 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Dumont & Blake Inv Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Arvest Comml Bank Trust Division has 268,993 shares. Forte Cap Lc Adv holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 24,449 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri has invested 0.15% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lafayette Investments Incorporated reported 128,929 shares. Missouri-based Argent Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.68% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 555,442 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.3% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Berkshire Hathaway owns 409.80M shares. Fsi Group Ltd stated it has 109,792 shares or 5.72% of all its holdings.

