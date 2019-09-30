Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Maintains Holding in Occidental Petroleum (OXY); Benjamin F Edwards & Company Stake in 3M Co (MMM) Lowered as Market Valuation Declined

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 4,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 19,576 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, down from 23,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $164.47. About 1.34 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 19.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 37,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 231,867 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.66M, up from 193,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 3.17 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etf Ser Solutions by 14,343 shares to 156,215 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 4,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.06 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

