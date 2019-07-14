Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Lifted Stake in Facebook (FB) by $2.10 Million; Apollo Management Holdings LP Holds Holding in Sprint (Put) (S)

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (S) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.00M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95M, up from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 18.69M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 18.09% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon; 11/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Trades Up 3.0% on T-Mobile/Sprint Speculation; 02/05/2018 – T-Mobile: If the Sprint Deal Flops, Is There a Downside? — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Nestlé, Sprint And Target Kick Off Each Day At The 2018 CMC Annual Conference; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Subscriber Rolls Jump as It Pursues Sprint Clearance; 15/05/2018 – Sprint Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: UPDATE: Sprint & T-Mobile have resumed deal talks, sources tell CNBC; 14/03/2018 – SPRINT CORP – “ANTICIPATED REPAYMENT DATES” OF MARCH 20, 2028 FOR CLASS A-2 NOTES; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Could Hurt Revenues for U.S. Cell Tower CMBS

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 186.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 12,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,465 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – U.K.’S ICO SAYS FACEBOOK HAS BEEN COOPERATING WITH IT; 17/05/2018 – Institutional Shareholder Services recommended Facebook investors withhold support from five directors including CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 26/04/2018 – Facebook to clearly label political advertising in Britain; 22/05/2018 – While it’s unlikely the Vice President of Social Good would be called upon for custodial services, Naomi Gleit’s apparent willingness is indicative of the mission-driven mentality that keeps Facebook executives from leaving, even amid months of scandal; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Defends Facebook’s Value as Senators Question Apology; 25/04/2018 – Users should make context and intentions clear to avoid having their posts taken down, according to Facebook Head of Global Policy Management Monika Bickert; 27/03/2018 – Boston Metro: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 23/04/2018 – Gundlach says buy oil producers, bet against Facebook -conference; 02/04/2018 – Snapchat is mocking Facebook and its Russian political ads controversy with a new April Fool’s Day filter Nothing is off-limits in the fight between the two social media companies; 22/03/2018 – BANNON SAYS FACEBOOK USER DATA `IS ALL OUT THERE’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 135 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Group Limited Liability has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). 61,408 are held by Quantbot Technologies L P. 162,845 were reported by Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0.03% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.43% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Park National Corporation Oh owns 28,730 shares. Pictet Asset Management has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 326,234 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset invested in 0% or 63,057 shares. Alps Advsrs accumulated 12,010 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 1.31 million shares. Northern Tru holds 0.01% or 5.58M shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Keybank Association Oh invested in 187,786 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cumberland Incorporated accumulated 133,000 shares.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Emissions Soluts In (ADES) by 75,000 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $15.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 700,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Presidio Inc.

More notable recent Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MSM) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Care About OGE Energy Corp.â€™s (NYSE:OGE) Investment Potential? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brief Commentary On Hillenbrand, Inc.’s (NYSE:HI) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Constellation Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:STZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “The T-Mobile Merger With Sprint Could Still Be Killed – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) one worry is the growing push by regulators and politicians to crack down on Big Tech – Live Trading News” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The president is a no-coiner – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Goldman Sachs: 5 Special Value Stocks To Buy Now – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) reports quarterly earnings on July 24 after the market closes – Live Trading News” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Crypto Needs Fed Help – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S P D R Trust Unit Sr (SPY) by 18,849 shares to 6,151 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,800 shares, and cut its stake in American Electric Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Founders Capital Mngmt Limited Company owns 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,810 shares. Vanguard Group Inc owns 177.22 million shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). King Wealth has invested 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd has 0.44% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 422,563 shares. Alkeon Mgmt invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Papp L Roy accumulated 3,001 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bessemer Secs Limited Liability invested in 8,750 shares. River Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.29% or 111,104 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp holds 911,675 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Peoples Financial has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Psagot Inv House Ltd invested in 1% or 141,559 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 3.44M shares. Community Tru And invested in 133,635 shares or 2.75% of the stock. Pinnacle Financial has 0.59% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 44,057 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $11.16 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold $2.39M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, January 15. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock or 4,761 shares. The insider Stretch Colin sold $128,408.