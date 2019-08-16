Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Lifted Its Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by $2.02 Million; Swedbank Stake in Rockwell Automat (ROK) Lifted as Share Value Declined

Swedbank increased its stake in Rockwell Automat (ROK) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 9,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 991,235 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173.92M, up from 982,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Rockwell Automat for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $150.31. About 726,108 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Net $227.4M; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 42,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 569,477 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.52M, up from 527,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 19.37M shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – PANDORA MEDIA INC P.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7 FROM $6; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT CAN BE DIFFICULT TO EXPLAIN THE BENEFITS OF TRADE, MANY WHICH ARE INVISIBLE; 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Lisa Frazier Will Become Head of Innovation Group; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 bln to settle customer abuses; 15/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s 401(k) Practices Probed by Labor Department; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS COORDINATED ACTION WITH OFFICE OF THE COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY REQUIRES BANK TO REIMBURSE BORROWERS AND PAY THE $1 BLN FINE; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WELLS FARGO IS A COMPANY THAT PROVED THE EFFICACY OF INCENTIVES; IT’S JUST THAT THEY HAD WRONG INCENTIVES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 1,223 shares. Homrich And Berg accumulated 7,734 shares. Cibc World Mkts has 0.03% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Corp owns 10,745 shares. Numerixs Investment owns 7,776 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Aperio Gru Limited Liability owns 0.1% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 125,955 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 2,395 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Limited Liability has 17 shares. Broderick Brian C reported 34,128 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 119,381 shares. Choate Inv reported 1,892 shares stake. City Trust Fl reported 3,000 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Com owns 0.09% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 881,373 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc has 0% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 164,431 shares.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co (NYSE:UNP) by 4,026 shares to 705,216 shares, valued at $117.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) by 360,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com I (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock owns 287.98 million shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Twin Capital Management has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Raymond James & stated it has 3.46M shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. First Merchants owns 98,480 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement owns 179,013 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Macquarie holds 0.07% or 810,164 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mgmt has invested 0.95% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Private Asset Management invested in 0.84% or 97,088 shares. Cadinha And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% or 33,872 shares in its portfolio. 13,426 are held by Meeder Asset Mngmt. 76,680 were accumulated by Private Na. 1St Source Comml Bank reported 75,919 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. London Of Virginia holds 6.78M shares or 2.8% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 42,674 shares.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Electric Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 85,275 shares to 6,652 shares, valued at $557,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kforce Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 108,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,800 shares, and cut its stake in Mfa Financial Inc.