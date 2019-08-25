Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Lifted Its Markel Hldg Co (MKL) Stake by $2.20 Million; Stock Value Rose; Amphenol Com Cl A (APH) Shareholder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Upped Its Holding

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A (APH) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 4,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 26,752 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 22,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $85.4. About 1.36 million shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Markel Corp Hldg Co (MKL) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 2,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 31,716 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.60 million, up from 29,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Markel Corp Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $22.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1124. About 25,407 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 22,600 shares. Moors Cabot Incorporated has 2,790 shares. 816,982 were reported by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Ing Groep Nv owns 3,542 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 4,427 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,594 shares. Tcw Gp Inc, a California-based fund reported 18,211 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc holds 0.36% or 246,250 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank owns 17,890 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Incorporated holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 248,594 shares. Palisade Capital Management Limited Liability Company Nj accumulated 244,334 shares. Madison Inv has 0.71% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% or 6,394 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 387,830 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tortoise Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH).

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 70,974 shares to 6,326 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr(R) Portfolio Large Cap Etf (ONEK) by 12,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,983 shares, and cut its stake in S P D R Trust Unit Sr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Lc stated it has 0% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Moreover, First Republic Invest Management has 0.01% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.07% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 5,641 shares. Check Cap Inc Ca owns 740 shares. 58,926 are owned by Beck Mack Oliver Ltd. Montag A And Associate holds 0.63% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 6,801 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited owns 1,134 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 27,597 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Com Dc, -based fund reported 588 shares. Snyder Cap Mngmt Lp has 0.26% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 5,481 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) invested 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Virtu Fincl Ltd stated it has 863 shares. Swiss Bank holds 82,550 shares. United Services Automobile Association stated it has 2,251 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $398,556 activity. Shares for $101,300 were bought by Lewis Lemuel E.