Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Increases Stake in Transcanada (TRP); U S Global Investors Has Boosted Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Holding by $450,303

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 117.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 150,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 277,363 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $966,000, up from 127,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $645.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.69. About 2.56 million shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR HAD DISCUSSIONS W/ POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY REVENUE AT EUR 212.4 MLN (NOT ZLOTYS), UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO (CORRECTS CURRENCY, ADDS ‘PRELIM’); 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 07/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Helps Amplify Jarritos® “Destapa Tu Fortuna” Campaign; 05/04/2018 – Madame Fortuna is Back; Purina and PetSmart Team Up Again to Help Consumers ‘Save a Fortune’; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017; 09/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Mines 1Q EPS 9c; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 10/05/2018 – FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC FVI.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8.50 FROM C$8.25

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 11.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 85,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 811,002 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.45M, up from 725,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 1.11M shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 09/03/2018 NTV News: #BREAKING: The Neb. Supreme Court has sided with TransCanada in a lawsuit filed by landowners; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades TransCanada, TCPL To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Agreement Encompasses Jan 1, 2018-Dec 31, 2019; 01/05/2018 – TransCanada Is Said to Hold Investor Talks After Rating Warning; 16/05/2018 – CONSTRUCTION TO START ON TRANSCANADA’S TRP.TO COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE IN EARLY 2019, PENDING INVESTMENT DECISION ON LNG CANADA PROJECT- PROJECT PRESIDENT; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit rises 14 pct; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA COMPLETES NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TRANSCANADA’S RATING OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM S; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REPORTS 2018-2019 REV. REQUIREMENT SETTLEMENT WITH; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – INCREASE IN OVERALL COMPARABLE EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 INCREASED DUE TO HIGHER VOLUMES ON KEYSTONE PIPELINE SYSTEM, AMONG OTHERS

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 32,710 shares to 32,319 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfa Financial Inc by 193,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,133 shares, and cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metal Corp.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Intlg S A by 24,823 shares to 51,410 shares, valued at $671,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 10,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,095 shares, and cut its stake in Norbord Inc (NBRXF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 431,136 are held by British Columbia Investment Management Corporation. Gamco Et Al owns 34,760 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sprott holds 1.54% or 1.67 million shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 12,517 shares. Moreover, American Century has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.07M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Creative Planning owns 56,850 shares. Agf accumulated 462,707 shares. Raffles Assocs Limited Partnership reported 140,000 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% stake. Davenport Ltd invested in 1.70 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 402,063 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 54,194 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 3.20M shares.