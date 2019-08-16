Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Increases Position in Mercury General (MCY); As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Palouse Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Mercury General Corporation (MCY) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 40,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.43% . The institutional investor held 328,620 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45M, up from 288,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Mercury General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.91. About 183,700 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 58.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 94,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 67,267 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, down from 161,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 11.30% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.01. About 396.06 million shares traded or 588.32% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q GE Capital Rev $2.17B; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 24/04/2018 – General Electric to trial world’s largest wind turbine in Britain; 17/04/2018 – INITIAL BIDS FOR GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID LIKELY THIS WEEK; 22/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO EXPLORES WAYS TO DIVEST INSURANCE ASSETS; 11/04/2018 – WITH A LIST PRICE WORTH $6; 15/05/2018 – GE GETS AGP ORDER WITH OHGISHMA POWER; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GE: Undervalued By About $68 Billion – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Electric May Have Lost Its Moat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boeing’s Earnings Mean a Lot to GE Too – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Electric: This Is What Matters, For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants accumulated 19,329 shares. Rmb Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 73,324 shares. At National Bank & Trust owns 97,046 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Inv Advisors owns 1.29M shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Cannell Peter B And Company holds 31,850 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt holds 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 12,660 shares. Nbt Bank & Trust N A Ny stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 275,000 were reported by Fire. Moreover, Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 92,178 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Inc Oh owns 3.26 million shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.25% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 5.09 million shares. Optimum Invest Advsr accumulated 22,791 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 18,844 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Parthenon Limited Liability Com reported 345,126 shares stake. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 12,950 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.59 million activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $260.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 37,084 shares to 321,039 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 8,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap by 6,126 shares to 15,557 shares, valued at $938,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 86,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,340 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Insurance Dividend Champion – Q1 2019: Mercury General – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Box, Inc. (BOX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mercury General: Still No Growth, Still Nice Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 08, 2019.