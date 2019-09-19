Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Increased By $839,403 Its International Paper (IP) Position; Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund (LOR)’s Sentiment Is 0.54

Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Inc (LOR) investors sentiment increased to 0.54 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 0.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 7 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 13 sold and decreased their stakes in Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 2.65 million shares, down from 3.15 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 12 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased International Paper (IP) stake by 7.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company acquired 19,521 shares as International Paper (IP)’s stock declined 4.58%. The Frontier Investment Mgmt Company holds 282,903 shares with $12.26M value, up from 263,382 last quarter. International Paper now has $16.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40.97. About 470,458 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Statement Regarding Possible Offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS BOARD CONTINUES TO BELIEVE BEST INTERESTS SERVED BY PURSUING ITS FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 06/03/2018 – International Paper confirms €8.64bn unsolicited approach for Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects $11B International Paper Offer (Video); 16/05/2018 – International Paper Won’t Make Hostile Smurfit Kappa Offer; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper bid approach; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Unsolicited International Paper Co. Bid Proposal; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit/International Paper: package deal

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Inc. for 239,689 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 1.05 million shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 0.16% invested in the company for 373,077 shares. The Massachusetts-based Clough Capital Partners L P has invested 0.1% in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 89,996 shares.

Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Inc. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. The company has market cap of $65.11 million. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It has a 40.44 P/E ratio. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

More notable recent Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:LOR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Announces Final Results of Tender Offer – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Announces Expiration and Preliminary Results of Tender Offer – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:LOR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Announces Commencement of Tender Offer – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Announces Tender Offer in Connection with Its Proposed Reorganization into Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund – Business Wire” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

The stock increased 0.46% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 2,155 shares traded. Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (LOR) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 394,403 were reported by Brandywine Invest Limited. Raymond James Trust Na holds 11,717 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested 0.08% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Company Tn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 132,772 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Estabrook Management owns 1,000 shares. Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc holds 158,592 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Camarda Finance Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3.49% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 41,068 shares. Murphy Mgmt holds 0.19% or 28,712 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Mkts invested in 0.17% or 500,092 shares. 9,123 were accumulated by Captrust Advsr. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.01% or 10,250 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp accumulated 712,071 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ballentine Prns Limited Liability invested in 4,685 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Lc holds 67,514 shares.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “International Paper: Forecasting An October Dividend Hike – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Int`l Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Int`l Paper has $60 highest and $3800 lowest target. $46’s average target is 12.28% above currents $40.97 stock price. Int`l Paper had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Thursday, July 11. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, April 10. Citigroup maintained International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) rating on Friday, April 5. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $55 target. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) earned “Hold” rating by Stephens on Monday, June 24. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Friday, April 5. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Monday, July 15 report. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Monday, June 24 report. As per Monday, August 26, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.