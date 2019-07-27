Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) Trimmed by $5.12 Million; Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Market Value Rose While Weiss Asset Management LP Lifted Stake

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.45. About 384,079 shares traded or 3.67% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 86,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,340 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.88 million, down from 575,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Management Succession Plan – GlobeNewswire” on January 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KYN: A Discounted CEF For Income-Focused Energy Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream: The MLP Story Remains Strong, But Better Funds Available – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kayne Anderson Files 2017 Annual Reports for KYN, KYE, KMF and KED – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “9.5% Yield From MIE, A Solid CEF Priced To Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Investment Assocs holds 60,000 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 48,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Pinnacle Ptnrs reported 3,753 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Incorporated, a Washington-based fund reported 33,467 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Com stated it has 194,410 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gp Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 65,413 shares. Whitnell & Co has 258,544 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Covington Cap holds 2,500 shares. The North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Assocs Inc has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Moreover, Cls Limited has 0.15% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com reported 0.02% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Diversified Trust holds 11,357 shares. D L Carlson Group Inc Inc has invested 0.05% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 5,304 shares valued at $80,515 was made by THACKER WILLIAM L on Thursday, June 20.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 28,200 shares to 79,571 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trident Acquisitions Corp by 1.08M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Realmoney.Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Is Set for an Upside Breakout – Here’s How I’d Buy It – TheStreet.com” with publication date: July 01, 2019.