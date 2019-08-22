Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Holding in General Electric (GE) Has Trimmed by $487,593; Frontier Capital Management Co Lowered Its Stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $4.57 Million as Share Price Rose

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 23,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 716,208 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.03 million, down from 740,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $215.49. About 1.66 million shares traded or 29.43% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in General Electric Corp (GE) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 54,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 75,823 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $757,000, down from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in General Electric Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 39.44M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former GE vice chair says; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 26/03/2018 – General Electric, at 2009 Low, Is Today’s Only Bummer in the Dow; 27/03/2018 – GE stock jumps the most in nearly 3 years, a day after breaking below $13; 26/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- DATEX-OHMEDA TEC 7 ANESTHESIA VAPORIZER Is designed for the metered delivery of specific inhalat; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Cont Ops EPS 4c; 16/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – DEAL VALUED AT MORE THAN $300 MILLION; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 05/03/2018 – CAISSE DE DEPOT CEO SABIA EYES BROADER PARTNERSHIP WITH GE; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Net $70M

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $259.49 million for 43.80 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Actuant Corporation Class A (NYSE:ATU) by 19,812 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $40.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 211,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,572 shares, and has risen its stake in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Etf (Put) (XOP) by 469,200 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $33.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) by 40,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,620 shares, and has risen its stake in A T & T Corp (NYSE:T).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $4.96 million activity. Cox L Kevin had bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 was bought by Timko Thomas S. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500.

