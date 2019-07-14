Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Trimmed Wal (WMT) Position by $1.28 Million; Aperio Group Lifted Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (KOF) Position by $818,675

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (KOF) by 25.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 12,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,686 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, up from 49,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $62.07. About 30,671 shares traded. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has risen 5.38% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KOF News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.41B, EST. MXN2.74B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Coca-Cola Femsa’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ratings; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN5.87B; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAYS IT ACQUIRED GUATEMALA BOTTLER FOR $53.4M; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN49.71B, EST. MXN51.23B

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 13,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 241,484 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.55M, down from 254,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $327.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $114.6. About 3.65 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/04/2018 – Walmart it Talks with Advent International on Brazil Unit; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART “ABRUPTLY” FIRED HIM IN RETALIATION FOR HIS WHISTLEBLOWING, INCLUDING A REPORT TO ITS U.S. E-COMMERCE CEO, IN JANUARY 2017; 25/04/2018 – WALMART SAID IT WOULD CUT CEO’S BONUS LAST YEAR AND THEN DIDN’T; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS INTL CEO SAYS FLIPKART HAS AN INCREDIBLY STRONG GROWING APPAREL BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Expects to Continue Current Share Buyback Program; 29/04/2018 – Advent Could Take 80% Stake in Walmart Brazil; 15/03/2018 – FORMER WALMART EXECUTIVE FILES WHISTLEBLOWER SUIT IN CALIFORNIA; 27/04/2018 – RPT-Advent close to buying 80 pct of Wal-Mart’s Brazil ops; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS CAN CONTINUE SHARE BUYBACK AND MAINTAIN A GOOD CREDIT PROFILE

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 23.68 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

