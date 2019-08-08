Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Raised On Assignment (ASGN) Holding by $315,000; Integre Asset Management Has Upped Cme Group (CME) Stake by $848,536

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 5,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 25,350 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 20,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $208.89. About 1.67 million shares traded or 21.87% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 22/05/2018 – IHS Markit Expands MarkitSERV Trade Reporting Solution in Asia and Europe with Connections to CME Group; 15/03/2018 – CME in approach for Michael Spencer’s £2.6bn Nex Group; 23/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES, UNEASINESS AHEAD OF USDA REPORT -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME’S TERRY DUFFY SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 21/05/2018 – CME variable storage rate data for CBOT wheat; 16/03/2018 – CME SAYS NO CERTAINTY ANY FIRM OFFER WILL ULTIMATELY BE MADE; 06/04/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.25 PCT BY DECEMBER VS 77 PCT LATE THURSDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 18/05/2018 – Nex shareholders vote in favour of CME deal; 28/03/2018 – CME GROUP OFFERS TO BUY NEX GROUP FOR GBP10/SHARE; 08/05/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS SETTLEMENT DELAY WAS DUE TO TECHNICAL ISSUE – SPOKESMAN

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in On Assignment Inc (ASGN) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.55% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in On Assignment Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $59.62. About 233,234 shares traded. ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) has declined 28.71% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ASGN News: 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 16/05/2018 – CyberCoders Releases the 10 Most In-Demand Tech Jobs & Salaries; 25/04/2018 – ASGN 1Q EPS 55c; 02/04/2018 – On Assignment Officially Changes Name to ASGN Inc; 25/04/2018 – ASGN Sees 2Q EPS 59c-EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – ASGN 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 02/04/2018 – On Assignment: ECS Buy Expected to Be Accretive to Adjusted EPS; 02/04/2018 – ASGN – FIFTH AMENDMENT ALSO PROVIDES ABILITY TO INCREASE LOAN FACILITIES BY AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF $300.0 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ASGN Incorporated Closes Acquisition of ECS Federal, LLC; 09/04/2018 – ECS – ENCORE lll HAS BOTH A FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM AND FIVE-YEAR OPTION PERIOD

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 19,965 shares to 26,575 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 3,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,723 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horseman Mngmt Limited holds 0.37% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 6,500 shares. 6,340 were reported by Everence Mgmt Incorporated. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 46,102 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Natl Asset Management owns 7,641 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Cap holds 13.77 million shares. Nadler Group reported 0.32% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 1.09 million are held by Invesco. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Commonwealth Financial Bank Of has 0.06% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 36,779 shares. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan holds 3.05% or 35,900 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.19% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 2,005 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Lc reported 10,641 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 0.15% or 2,000 shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,268 shares in its portfolio.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Electric Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 85,275 shares to 6,652 shares, valued at $557,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Total Return Etf (BOND) by 3,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,891 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Corp (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold ASGN shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 69,779 shares or 31.08% less from 101,243 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Investment Management invested 0.07% in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN). Eagle Boston Mngmt Inc owns 1.43% invested in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) for 51,696 shares. 83 are owned by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc.