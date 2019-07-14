Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Lowered Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position as Share Price Rose; As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Decreased Holding by $10.88 Million

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.57. About 3.07 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 50.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 32,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,319 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, down from 65,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $69.5. About 978,928 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Occidental eyes stake sale in Anadarko's Western Midstream – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha" on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "9.5% Yield From MIE, A Solid CEF Priced To Buy – Seeking Alpha" published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Enterprise Products Partners declares $0.4325 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on October 04, 2018. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Energy Investing Showdown: Midstream/MLPs Vs. Majors Vs. Broader Energy – Seeking Alpha" published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Enterprise Products Partners declares $0.435 dividend – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.12B for 14.99 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63 million for 78.98 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

