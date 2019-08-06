Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Decreased Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $5.12 Million as Share Price Declined; Amphenol (APH) Position Has Increased by Veritas Investment Management Llp

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 86,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 488,340 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.88M, down from 575,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $54.67. About 6.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Amphenol Corp (APH) by 17851.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 408,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 411,095 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.82M, up from 2,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Amphenol Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $86.69. About 761,396 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon to redeem select Verizon InterNotes® due 2022-2029 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon stock drops after Citi downgrade – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Corp invested in 10,482 shares. Pioneer Bancorp N A Or holds 34,720 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha holds 407,071 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 2.8% or 78,425 shares. 130,409 were reported by Grassi Inv Management. The California-based Charles Schwab Advisory has invested 0.72% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Roffman Miller Associate Pa invested in 1.78% or 264,986 shares. Burke & Herbert Bank & holds 1.88% or 36,032 shares in its portfolio. Aviance Prtn Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 574,359 were reported by Clark Estates New York. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.8% or 68,879 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 3.56M are owned by Korea Inv Corporation. Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) Limited Partnership has invested 0.61% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Templeton Global Incm Fd (GIM) by 393,147 shares to 2.98 million shares, valued at $18.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 8,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

More important recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amphenol declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Should You Be Holding Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) was released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Could Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB) Have an Aphria (TSX:APH)-Like Earnings Surprise up its Sleeve? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 05, 2019.