Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Decreased Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Position by $13.41 Million as Stock Price Rose; Mawer Investment Management LTD Decreased Its Stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) as Stock Rose

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 91.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 70,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 6,326 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 77,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $210.45. About 3.57 million shares traded or 25.61% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STILL NEED TO INCREASE CUSTOMER COUNT IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: 1Q U.S. Comps Up on Growth in Average Check Resulting From Menu Price Increases, Product Mix Shifts; 20/04/2018 – Walmart nominates McDonald’s chief to its board; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: About $1.5B of 2018 CapEx Dedicated to U.S. Business; 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO USE FRESH BEEF FOR QUARTER POUNDERS IN U.S

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 21.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 369,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336.69M, down from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.97% or $12.35 during the last trading session, reaching $236.34. About 2.02 million shares traded or 65.18% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners

