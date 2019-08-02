Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Decreased Its American Electric Pwr Co (AEP) Stake as Stock Value Rose; San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Lowered Stake in Chevron New (CVX) as Share Value Rose

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 29.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 4,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 10,637 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 15,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $118.89. About 3.39 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280333 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in American Electric Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 92.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 85,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 6,652 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $557,000, down from 91,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in American Electric Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $89.31. About 660,639 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees 2018 EPS $3.71-EPS $3.91; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC RAISES COOK 2 REACTOR TO 12% FROM 0%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – AEP STILL SEEKING OKLAHOMA STAFF CONSENT FOR WIND CATCHER PLAN; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Electric Power Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AEP Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings, Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AEP Named Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion For Fourth Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “How the Case for Owning American Electric Power for the Next Decade Has Changed – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.49 million for 18.45 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 112,103 shares to 255,003 shares, valued at $23.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Templeton Global Incm Fd (GIM) by 393,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Limited Com accumulated 0.09% or 16,948 shares. 11,716 were accumulated by Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Management Limited Partnership. House Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Allstate reported 78,046 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.25% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Umb Bancorporation N A Mo holds 0.12% or 45,869 shares. Fiera Corp reported 0% stake. Fincl Advantage Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Cordasco Financial Networks, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,335 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 578 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 0.16% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 2,400 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.05% or 91,857 shares in its portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blume Mngmt Inc holds 1,411 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested 0.2% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron, ConocoPhillips better investments than Exxon, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (Put) (NYSE:V) by 17,000 shares to 27,000 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 27,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put).