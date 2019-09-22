Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Cut Williams Companies (WMB) Position; Intevac (IVAC) Shorts Up By 10.01%

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased Williams Companies (WMB) stake by 79.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 116,766 shares as Williams Companies (WMB)’s stock declined 11.94%. The Frontier Investment Mgmt Company holds 29,568 shares with $829,000 value, down from 146,334 last quarter. Williams Companies now has $29.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 8.10M shares traded or 2.21% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c

Intevac Inc (NASDAQ:IVAC) had an increase of 10.01% in short interest. IVAC’s SI was 195,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.01% from 177,900 shares previously. With 48,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Intevac Inc (NASDAQ:IVAC)’s short sellers to cover IVAC’s short positions. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 96,089 shares traded or 88.74% up from the average. Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) has risen 14.22% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical IVAC News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Intevac; 15/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 30/04/2018 – Intevac 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 04/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC (CQH), Intevac, Inc. (IVAC), And Others; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intevac Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IVAC); 30/04/2018 – Intevac 1Q Rev $18M; 23/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 lntevac’s oDLC® to Begin Shipping on Top 3 Cellphone Maker’s Flagship Smartphone; 28/03/2018 – Intevac’s oDLC® to Begin Shipping on Top 3 Cellphone Maker’s Flagship Smartphone; 16/05/2018 – Intevac May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.00M for 24.71 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. British Columbia Invest Management Corp reported 345,810 shares. Schroder Invest Management Group Inc Inc stated it has 61,452 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canal Co owns 100,300 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 81,490 shares. Bp Public Ltd holds 120,000 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 40,521 were reported by Covington Mngmt. Asset Management holds 0.27% or 14,069 shares. L S Advsrs Inc holds 43,352 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 102,051 were accumulated by Victory Capital Mngmt. 108,153 were reported by Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York. Gam Hldg Ag owns 300,000 shares. Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 396,887 shares. 84,665 were reported by Creative Planning.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S. 10,000 shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D, worth $232,396. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) stake by 15,767 shares to 333,433 valued at $14.27M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) stake by 73,304 shares and now owns 1.20M shares. Templeton Global Incm Fd (GIM) was raised too.

More recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About The Williams Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WMB) ROE Of 1.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Constitution Pipeline wins new life after FERC vote – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Among 5 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Williams Companies has $3200 highest and $2700 lowest target. $29.40’s average target is 18.98% above currents $24.71 stock price. Williams Companies had 9 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of WMB in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Outperform” rating. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $3200 target in Thursday, August 29 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Intevac, Inc. provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $121.44 million. It operates through two divisions, Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. It has a 22.96 P/E ratio. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, makes, markets, and services disk sputtering systems, etch and deposition systems, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, and spares and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation service support services.

More notable recent Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Intevac, Inc: Micro-Cap Tech Could Be Set to Break Higher – Profit Confidential” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intevac (IVAC) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Intevac (IVAC) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.