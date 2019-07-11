Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Cut Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $5.12 Million as Shares Rose; As General Electric Co (GE) Shares Rose, Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Raised Its Position by $2.75 Million

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 86,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,340 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.88 million, down from 575,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 10.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 305,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.61 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.05M, up from 5.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 35.76 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – The industrial conglomerate revealed it expects no profit growth this year in its already stagnant GE power business; 16/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – GE’S POWER SERVICES BUSINESS ANNOUNCED IT WILL SERVICE POWER GENERATION EQUIPMENT IN 11 POWER PLANTS OWNED BY PETROBRAS; 20/04/2018 – GE SAYS PLANS TO END 2018 WITH $15B+ OF CASH; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – GE POWER NAMES ROBERT MORGAN TO LEAD NEW ENERGY STORAGE UNIT; 23/03/2018 – Asian oil, gas producers stepping up activity after long lull; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC – REDUCED INDUSTRIAL STRUCTURAL COSTS BY $805 MILLION AND ON TRACK TO EXCEED COST REDUCTION GOAL OF $2 BILLION IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – EMERGENCY ENGINE INSPECTIONS WILL APPLY TO 681 CFM56-7B ENGINES WORLDWIDE, 352 IN THE UNITED STATES; 31/05/2018 – Wartsila CFO says GE’s Jenbacher would complement business well; 25/04/2018 – Safran CEO cautious on further Airbus jet output increases

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.94 billion for 11.88 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

