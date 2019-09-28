Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Cut Its Kroger (KR) Stake; Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Has 0.4 Sentiment

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased Kroger Corp (KR) stake by 86.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 66,700 shares as Kroger Corp (KR)’s stock declined 17.28%. The Frontier Investment Mgmt Company holds 10,285 shares with $223,000 value, down from 76,985 last quarter. Kroger Corp now has $20.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 4.57M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/05/2018 – KROGER SEES DEAL SLIGHTLY ADDING TO 2019 EARNINGS; 16/04/2018 – Kroger’s is looking to invest $500 million in associate wages and training and development over the next 3 years; 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES FY EPS $1.95 TO $2.15; 17/05/2018 – KROGER CO KR.N CFO SAYS OCADO WAREHOUSES COULD DO ITS GROCERY DELIVERY AND PREPARE PICKUP ORDERS; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 14/03/2018 – Supervalu: 8 Stores to Be Sold to Kroger Mid-Atlantic; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Boxed rejects Kroger’s $400 mln purchase offer- Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 EPS $1.95-EPS $2.15; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – EXPECTS ITS 2018 TAX RATE TO BE APPROXIMATELY 22%

Good Times Restaurants Inc (GTIM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.4 in Q2 2019. It's down -0.23, from 0.63 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 2 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 5 sold and reduced their positions in Good Times Restaurants Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 1.52 million shares, down from 1.92 million shares in 2019Q1.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $20.32 million. As of September 27, 2016, it operated 20 company-owned and 7 joint venture drive-thru fast food hamburger restaurants in Colorado, as well as 10 franchises in Colorado and Wyoming under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; 9 company-owned full-service upscale casual dining restaurants under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name in Colorado; and 4 company-owned and 3 joint venture full-service upscale casual dining restaurants in North Carolina, as well as 2 franchises in South Carolina and Tennessee under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name. It currently has negative earnings.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Good Times Restaurants Inc. for 474,965 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 22,512 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 804 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 110,300 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Kroger (NYSE:KR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Kroger has $3000 highest and $2100 lowest target. $26.29’s average target is 2.14% above currents $25.74 stock price. Kroger had 14 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, September 13 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 24. Credit Suisse maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) on Friday, September 13 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 29 by Bank of America. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, September 4. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Pivotal Research to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Pivotal Research with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased Guggenheim S&P 500(R) Equal Weig (RTM) stake by 3,080 shares to 155,254 valued at $17.02M in 2019Q2. It also upped Allstate Corp stake by 43,807 shares and now owns 437,584 shares. Pimco Investment Grade Corpora was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 67 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Of The West reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 23,011 are owned by Oppenheimer Company. Barnett owns 15,050 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Llp holds 0% or 239,028 shares. First Business Finance invested in 0.09% or 23,304 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 8,356 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt has invested 0.07% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Pinnacle Fin Partners reported 28,565 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset accumulated 198,451 shares. 145,947 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 1.15M are held by Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company. Nomura Incorporated holds 0.1% or 1.05M shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Llc reported 188,024 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.02% or 167,963 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Advsrs invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by SARGENT RONALD, worth $107,437.