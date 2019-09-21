Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Cut Its Holding in Centurylink (CTL) by $314,578 as Stock Price Rose; Aristotle Capital Boston Raised Position in Mts Sys (MTSC)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 28,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 563,724 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.63M, down from 592,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $12.52. About 15.81 million shares traded or 28.28% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (MTSC) by 26.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 48,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 229,406 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.43 million, up from 180,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 320,339 shares traded or 110.89% up from the average. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 24/04/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/03/2018 MTS SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCES WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & MANUFACTURING FACILITY CLOSURES IN TEST SEGMENT RELATING TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN CHINA; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems Sees Restructuring Action to be Completed by FY18 End; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & FACILITY CLOSURES IN CHINA RELATE TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 48C; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.45; 17/05/2018 – MTS Plans For Growth In Asia With New Business Partners In Malaysia And Singapore; 17/04/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 22/04/2018 – DJ MTS Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTSC)

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink acquires Streamroot – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink prices private offering of level 3 financing senior notes due 2027 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CenturyLink Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Level 3 Financing Senior Notes – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CenturyLink Completes Partial Redemption of Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink: A Debt Story – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $349.04M for 9.78 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. STOREY JEFFREY K also bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, May 23. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock. 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming & Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 40,679 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $40.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A T & T Corp (NYSE:T) by 47,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 537,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.35 in 2019Q1.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $110,654 activity.