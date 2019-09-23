Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Cut Facebook (Put) (FB) Position By $1.02 Million; Graham Capital Management LP Has Boosted Caterpillar Del (CAT) Position By $14.42 Million

Graham Capital Management Lp increased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 132.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Graham Capital Management Lp acquired 106,000 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Graham Capital Management Lp holds 186,000 shares with $25.35 million value, up from 80,000 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $72.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $128.54. About 1.80M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 28/03/2018 – Caterpillar at Group Meeting Hosted By Spartan Research Today; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Group President Rob Charter to Retire; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAMIN YOUNESSI APPOINTED GROUP PRESIDENT OF ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION; 25/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Industrials hit by Caterpillar, cost pressure fears; 08/05/2018 – Energy Storage North America 2018 Partners with CALSTART to Showcase the Future of Energy Storage and Clean Transportation; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 31 PCT; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 27 PCT – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES NEW CFO; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased Facebook Inc (Put) (FB) stake by 77.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 5,300 shares as Facebook Inc (Put) (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Frontier Investment Mgmt Company holds 1,500 shares with $290,000 value, down from 6,800 last quarter. Facebook Inc (Put) now has $533.27B valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $186.92. About 9.25M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – EU’s 3% Turnover Tax to Hit Amazon, Google, Facebook (Video); 16/05/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS INVESTORS WITHHOLD SUPPORT FROM CEO ZUCKERBERG, COO SANDBERG; 30/03/2018 – Chiba Prefecture Mascot “CHI-BA+KUN” Introducing Chiba Attractions to Taiwan on Facebook; 12/04/2018 – EU’s Jourova: EU Will Closely Monitor Facebook’s Implementation of New EU Privacy Rules; 05/04/2018 – Australia Privacy Watchdog Launches Facebook Probe; 23/03/2018 – Facebook’s Grip on Political Ads Seen Defying Stain of Data Leak; 19/03/2018 – EU to investigate Facebook and Cambridge Analytica data usage; 02/04/2018 – Facebook Data Scandal Has Left Zuckerberg Isolated in Big Tech; 24/05/2018 – Facebook refuses to compensate users affected by Cambridge Analytica leak; 18/03/2018 – Facebook is facing its biggest test ever – and its lack of leadership could sink the company

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FB Stock Will Thrive From Focusing on Its True Competition – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Social Media Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “CryptoCorner: Market Sinks Despite Bakkt Futures Launch, Facebook (NASDAQ: $FB) Reveals Libra Basket of Currencies and SIX Debuts DLT-Based Exchange Prototype – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Facebook Redefine Augmented Reality With Stella and Orion? – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Dating Yet Another Positive Catalyst for FB Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.09 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Dominion Cap Management Incorporated has 0.79% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,830 shares. Bainco Invsts accumulated 1.21% or 39,810 shares. Gulf Interest Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 1.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Capital International Ca has 3.51% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amica Mutual invested in 1.59% or 64,876 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Montrusco Bolton Investments holds 2.12% or 173,245 shares. Tb Alternative Assets Limited invested in 1.4% or 57,000 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Com Ma has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dean Investment Assoc Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Karp Mngmt Corporation has 0.82% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 13,453 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 232,161 shares. Anchor Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 11,980 shares. Becker Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,426 shares. 1.67M are owned by Swedbank.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. $4.05M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by THIEL PETER.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased Kraft Heinz Co stake by 62,076 shares to 369,226 valued at $11.46 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Rydex S&P Equal Weight Etf (RSP) stake by 7,049 shares and now owns 445,161 shares. Chimera Investment Corp Pfd Se was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 18.84% above currents $186.92 stock price. Facebook had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was reinitiated on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight”. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities.

Among 5 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caterpillar has $14500 highest and $10000 lowest target. $125.50’s average target is -2.37% below currents $128.54 stock price. Caterpillar had 11 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Sell” on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, September 9. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of CAT in report on Thursday, September 12 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Tiemann Ltd Llc has 0.71% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Com owns 2,519 shares. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Company has 0.32% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 23,325 shares. 6,619 were reported by Pinnacle Fin Inc. 2,100 are held by Ironwood Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Orrstown Service Inc has invested 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Choate Inv Advsrs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,870 shares. Capital Rech invested in 0.09% or 2.13M shares. Navellier Incorporated reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Country Club Na holds 6,482 shares. Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Synovus Financial, a Georgia-based fund reported 21,591 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,841 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Management holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 7.60 million shares. Sandhill Capital Prns Lc invested in 6,207 shares.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Caterpillar Stock Flashing 2 Warning Signs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DE, CAT downgraded at Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar and Deere Stocks Downgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.