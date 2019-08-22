Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Boosted Position in Kforce (KFRC) by $529,620; Holder Norinchukin Bank The Has Lifted Duke Energy New (DUK) Position

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The bought 8,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 174,852 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.74M, up from 166,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $91.24. About 2.69M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy to deliver $38 million in tax savings to Ohio and Kentucky customers; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Kforce Inc (KFRC) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 15,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 139,969 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, up from 124,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Kforce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $808.91M market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.35. About 52,012 shares traded. Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has declined 7.99% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.99% the S&P500. Some Historical KFRC News: 01/05/2018 – KFORCE 1Q REV. $346.3M, EST. $345.0M; 25/04/2018 – Kforce Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kforce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFRC); 20/03/2018 Kforce at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q Rev $346.3M; 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q EPS 37c; 11/05/2018 – Broadview Advisors LLC Exits Position in Kforce; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: KFORCE SEES 2Q EPS 62C TO 65C, EST. 61C; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE 1Q EPS 37C, EST. 36C; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE SEES 2Q EPS $355M TO $360M, EST. 61C

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 86,734 shares to 488,340 shares, valued at $28.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 32,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,319 shares, and cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metal Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold KFRC shares while 60 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 20.15 million shares or 2.51% less from 20.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Origin Asset Llp invested in 0.02% or 7,480 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 42,480 shares. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Moreover, Affinity Invest Advsrs Limited Company has 0.09% invested in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) for 12,433 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co invested in 104,800 shares. 454,093 were reported by Geode Capital Limited Liability Company. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Goldman Sachs stated it has 681,624 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 37,330 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Axa owns 53,900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Co reported 861,007 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc reported 33,260 shares stake. Mackay Shields holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) for 43,900 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 621,692 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Federated Pa stated it has 48,149 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Gru Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,428 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 0.02% or 4,743 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 10.10M shares. Numerixs Investment holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 5,470 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 3,730 shares. Old Point And Fincl N A stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Highlander Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). First Natl holds 0.2% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 22,462 shares. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Com owns 3,171 shares. Yhb Investment Advsr holds 3,899 shares. Godsey & Gibb Assoc owns 2.22% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 162,667 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 181,912 shares. Glenmede Na holds 92,700 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 56,244 shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio.