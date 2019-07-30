Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Boosted Its Mercury General (MCY) Stake by $2.02 Million; Prime Capital Management Company LTD Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Trimmed by $89.73 Million

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Mercury General Corporation (MCY) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 40,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 328,620 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45 million, up from 288,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Mercury General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $57.67. About 219,995 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 21.02% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500.

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 493,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 765,763 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71 million, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $453.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.12. About 8.71M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – JACK MA’S ANT FINANCIAL TO RAISE $9 BLN; FUNDING COULD VALUE THE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY FIRM AT CLOSE TO $150 BILLION – WSJ, CITING; 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 07/03/2018 – Lazada’s new seller-friendly measures a boon for entrepreneurs; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: Transaction Is Expected to Close in Early June; 02/05/2018 – CITRON SEES ALIBABA REACHING $250; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Alibaba Stock Can be Boosted by Digital-Ad Growth – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Alibaba Short Thesis – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why You Should Look Past the Trade War and Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: Riding On Policy And Consumer Behavioral Changes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 38.52 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30 billion and $463.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 1.85 million shares to 5.13 million shares, valued at $196.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap by 6,126 shares to 15,557 shares, valued at $938,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 86,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,340 shares, and cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metal Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold MCY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 23.76 million shares or 10.33% less from 26.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 4,340 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson & has 0.02% invested in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Primecap Mngmt Ca invested in 0.01% or 281,600 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 6,574 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Renaissance Technologies stated it has 1.52M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt owns 450 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Covington holds 600 shares. Barnett Incorporated holds 1,861 shares. Franklin Resource holds 7,976 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 38,434 are held by First Trust L P. 488,845 are held by Victory Management Inc. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 2,878 shares. Park Circle reported 500 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $25,430 activity.

More notable recent Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Solid Year For Mercury Financial – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Insurancejournal.com published: “AM Best Downgrades Ratings of Mercury in California, Wildfires a Factor – Insurance Journal” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Growth Stock Overview: Mercury General Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on February 17, 2015 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.