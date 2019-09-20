Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Boosted By $1.45 Million Its Facebook (FB) Stake; Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Shorts Up By 21.01%

Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) had an increase of 21.01% in short interest. CLVS’s SI was 10.42M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 21.01% from 8.61 million shares previously. With 1.65M avg volume, 6 days are for Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s short sellers to cover CLVS’s short positions. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.95. About 883,752 shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 23/03/2018 – EMA panel for conditional OK to Clovis’s ovarian cancer drug; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS – ALLEGED VIOLATIONS RELATE TO CO’S REGULATORY UPDATE IN NOV 2015 THAT FDA REQUESTED MORE CLINICAL DATA ON EFFICACY, SAFETY OF ROCILETINIB; 06/04/2018 – Rubraca® (rucaparib) Approved in the U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF CLOVIS ONCOLOGY CLVS.O OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 23/03/2018 – Clovis Oncology Initiates Early Access Program for Rucaparib as Treatment and as Maintenance Therapy in Recurrent Ovarian Cancer in Europe; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Lynparza Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN EMA OKS LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca (rucaparib) for Women With Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 110.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company acquired 7,539 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Frontier Investment Mgmt Company holds 14,339 shares with $2.77M value, up from 6,800 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $546.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $191.49. About 7.91M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – On Tuesday, Facebook released a rule book for the types of posts it allows on its social network. via @cnbctech; 11/04/2018 – The development follows Facebook’s efforts to purge IRA-related accounts from its network; 22/05/2018 – U.S. officials warn Congress on election hacking threats; 09/04/2018 – Facebook to Launch Research Group on Election Influence; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Curbing Information From Outside Data Brokers; 06/04/2018 – Bannasch’s $1.4 Billion Hedge Fund Looks Past Media Facebook Hit; 27/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Canadian company worked on software to find Republican voters; 26/04/2018 – “I think Facebook concealed the truth from us,” a member of parliament representing the Labour Party said. via @cnbctech; 09/05/2018 – After Facebook, Sweden set for more data centre deals -Vattenfall; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Antitrust Rebuttal Revealed in Zuckerberg Hearing Notes

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 16.01% above currents $191.49 stock price. Facebook had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners reinitiated Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, April 4. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems Fund reported 50,104 shares. Motco, Texas-based fund reported 32,580 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,222 shares. Golub Limited Co accumulated 232,716 shares. Moreover, Monetary Mngmt has 1.69% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 22,830 shares. Atwood & Palmer Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,287 shares. First National has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Select Equity Grp LP accumulated 63,656 shares. 8,217 are owned by Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Ltd Company. Allen Operations Ltd Co has invested 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Neumann Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 1,410 shares. Aviance Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 33,929 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd holds 3.2% or 95,006 shares. 5,202 were accumulated by Trust Inv Advsrs. Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.42% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 15,430 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FB Stock Will Thrive From Focusing on Its True Competition – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Four 11% To 23% Trades – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Social Media Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, CRM, FB – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Dating Yet Another Positive Catalyst for FB Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. 22,246 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $4.05 million were sold by THIEL PETER.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 17,570 shares to 272,107 valued at $36.45 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Caesars Entmt Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) stake by 176,125 shares and now owns 48,410 shares. General Motors (Call) was reduced too.

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Thursday 8/22 Insider Buying Report: MMP, CLVS – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Clovis secures additional $13M capital raise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Approves Merck HIV Drugs, Five Prime CEO Quits, HTG Molecular Announces Secondary Offering – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Near an All-Time Low, Is Clovis Oncology a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $270.55 million. The Company’s commercial product includes Rubraca tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold Clovis Oncology, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.57 million shares or 0.75% less from 48.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock holds 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) or 4.55 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has 67,482 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 36,980 shares. California Employees Retirement System owns 57,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Management Limited Liability Co reported 693,100 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Co accumulated 708 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Jane Street Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Hamilton Lane Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 13,929 shares. D E Shaw And Inc owns 0.02% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 949,612 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt owns 301,445 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voya Invest Management Lc invested in 377,777 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag, Germany-based fund reported 348,867 shares. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,754 shares. International Invsts has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS).