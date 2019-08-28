Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Decreased Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $5.12 Million as Valuation Declined; Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Shareholder Nantahala Capital Management Upped Holding

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) by 1093.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 4.53 million shares as the company’s stock declined 30.74% . The hedge fund held 4.94M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.47M, up from 414,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.27. About 424,652 shares traded. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 57.85% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 25/04/2018 – $GSK catching up quickly in HIF vs. $FGEN and $AKBA Positive results in house from first of three Ph3 for daprodustat in Japan; 21/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, OPTIMIZATION OF VADADUSTAT PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics at UBS Global Healthcare Conference May 22; 26/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 1Q Rev $45.9M; 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS TO OFFER ABOUT $85M OF SHRS; 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys New 2.5% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 12/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 4Q EPS 25c

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 86,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 488,340 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.88 million, down from 575,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 14.11 million shares traded or 7.24% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity (SCHE) by 323,309 shares to 851,706 shares, valued at $22.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Templeton Global Incm Fd (GIM) by 393,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rh by 248,666 shares to 429,434 shares, valued at $44.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bridgepoint Ed Inc (NYSE:BPI) by 363,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CZR).

