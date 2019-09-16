Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Decreased Transcanada (TRP) Position by $2.38 Million as Share Price Rose; Hodges Capital Management Lowered Lyon William Homes (WLH) Stake by $4.03 Million as Stock Value Rose

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 43.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 224,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The institutional investor held 294,900 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38 million, down from 518,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $736.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.46. About 456,444 shares traded or 24.21% up from the average. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 29/03/2018 – William Lyon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition Of RSI Communities, A Southern California And Texas Based Homebuilder; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUE OF $372.4 MLN, UP 44%

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 48,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 762,527 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.76M, down from 811,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 2.18M shares traded or 58.96% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 23/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces 2018-2019 Rev Requirement Settlement With NGTL System Shippers; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS $8 BLN COST FOR KEYSTONE XL IS STILL VALID; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividends; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA: OPEN SEASON CLOSED MARCH 15, WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 16/05/2018 – Alberta Investment Adds Tal Education, Cuts TransCanada: 13F; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NGTL ANTICIPATES AN EXPANSION INVESTMENT OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q EPS C$0.83; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REPORTS REV REQUIREMENT SETTLEMENT WITH NGTL SYSTEM; 30/04/2018 – TransCanada Releases 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Board of Director Election Results

Analysts await TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. TRP’s profit will be $671.17M for 17.29 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by TC Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.00% negative EPS growth.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,539 shares to 14,339 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Adr by 85,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 617,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Seagate Technology.

Analysts await William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 63.24% or $0.43 from last year’s $0.68 per share. WLH’s profit will be $9.46M for 19.46 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by William Lyon Homes for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.