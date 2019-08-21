Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Cut Its Kforce (Call) (KFRC) Position; Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Lowered Nike (NKE) Stake

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased Kforce Inc (Call) (KFRC) stake by 86.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 108,037 shares as Kforce Inc (Call) (KFRC)’s stock declined 2.40%. The Frontier Investment Mgmt Company holds 16,800 shares with $590,000 value, down from 124,837 last quarter. Kforce Inc (Call) now has $809.39M valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $33.37. About 25,971 shares traded. Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has declined 7.99% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.99% the S&P500. Some Historical KFRC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Kforce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFRC); 15/05/2018 – Hancock Holding Buys New 1.1% Position in Kforce; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: KFORCE SEES 2Q EPS 62C TO 65C, EST. 61C

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 67.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc holds 12,723 shares with $1.07M value, down from 38,792 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $129.17B valuation. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $82.44. About 3.20M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.58’s average target is 12.30% above currents $82.44 stock price. Nike had 39 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Monday, March 18 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Susquehanna. Stifel Nicolaus maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Wedbush.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 29.03 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold KFRC shares while 60 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 20.15 million shares or 2.51% less from 20.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased A T & T Corp (NYSE:T) stake by 131,047 shares to 490,303 valued at $15.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped General Motors stake by 854,547 shares and now owns 881,547 shares. Kraft Heinz Co was raised too.