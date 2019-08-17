Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Cut Its Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $5.12 Million as Share Value Declined; Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Has Upped as Stock Declined

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 86,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 488,340 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.88M, down from 575,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 10.41M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 62,512 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 48,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00 million shares traded or 15.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video)

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JPM, CSCO, LB – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Stock Reports for Cisco, Medtronic & Novo Nordisk – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trading Bandwidth For Crypto: NOIA Brings New Tech, Cisco Partnership To Programmable Internet Space – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/14/2019: PSDO, DQ, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Royal Savings Bank Of Scotland Grp Public Limited Co has invested 0.6% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kelly Lawrence W And Inc Ca holds 134,826 shares. Addison Commerce stated it has 26,912 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Lc reported 25,145 shares. Parsec Fincl Mgmt Incorporated has 724,522 shares for 2.49% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.05% or 9,517 shares. 160,846 were reported by Burney. Raymond James Assoc reported 11.98 million shares. Stifel Finance holds 1.06% or 6.94M shares. Columbia Asset Management stated it has 2.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wendell David Associate has invested 0.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Driehaus Capital Management Lc stated it has 0.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mariner Lc holds 1.08 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 4.20M shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Com accumulated 218,576 shares or 0.82% of the stock.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 94,508 shares to 576,810 shares, valued at $46.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 78,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 451,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apriem stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management reported 433,800 shares. Fca Corporation Tx accumulated 3,631 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.01% or 3,035 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advisors Limited Liability has 0.77% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.94M shares. Co Of Vermont invested in 224,578 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 154,569 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 52,020 are owned by Clean Yield Group. Vestor Limited Liability Company stated it has 162,671 shares. Freestone Cap Hldgs Ltd Liability Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 112,603 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) holds 10,700 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Kentucky-based Todd Asset Lc has invested 0.46% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 69,006 shares. Capital Associate New York reported 25,720 shares stake.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Should I Buy It Now? – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s On: AT&T Vs. Verizon – Benzinga” published on March 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Struggles To Persist – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.