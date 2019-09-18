Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Continues to Hold Position in Occidental Petroleum (OXY); As Grifols S A (GRFS) Market Value Rose, Black Creek Investment Management Increased Position

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 19.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 37,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 231,867 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.66 million, up from 193,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 3.33 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 433,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.17% . The institutional investor held 3.70M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.08 million, up from 3.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20.33. About 1.14 million shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS EXPANDS BLOOD TYPING SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO IN U.S; 25/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC – TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.204 EUR/SHR AGAINST FY 2017; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS HAS BEGUN COMMERCIALIZING ANTISERA REAGENTS IN U.S; 22/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS CONCLUDES EXPERIMENTAL PHASE OF AMBAR, A CLINICAL TRIAL ON ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE; 25/04/2018 – Alkahest Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of GRF6019 in Alzheimer’s Disease; 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission; 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S; 20/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS REACHES DEAL WITH ATON GMBH TO BUY 100 PCT OF HAEMA AG FOR 220 MLN EUROS ON A DEBT FREE BASIS

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 56,663 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $25.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varex Imaging Corp by 61,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH).

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 8,300 shares to 222,760 shares, valued at $47.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR, worth $243,850. On Thursday, June 13 the insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401. $224,800 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Shearer Bob bought 15,000 shares worth $753,258. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900. 5,000 shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M., worth $242,650 on Tuesday, June 11.

