Frontier Communications (FTR) Touches $0.68 Low on Aug, 14; CANCOM AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (CCCMF) Shorts Increased By 0.32%

The stock of Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) reached all time low today, Aug, 14 and still has $0.63 target or 8.00% below today’s $0.68 share price. This indicates more downside for the $71.69 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.63 PT is reached, the company will be worth $5.74M less. The stock decreased 11.65% or $0.0897 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6804. About 1.74 million shares traded. Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) has declined 73.12% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FTR News: 11/05/2018 – Frontier Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORP SAYS REACHED A NEW TENTATIVE LABOR AGREEMENT WITH CWA 142; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 22/05/2018 – FRONTIER IS SAID TO TALK WITH BONDHOLDERS AFTER FAILED AUCTION; 23/04/2018 – Frontier Communications Selects Hill Holliday and Trilia as New Creative and Media Agencies of Record; 07/03/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES FRONTIER TO ‘B’; MAINTAINS STABLE OUTLOOK; RAT; 26/03/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Union members back to work after agreement reached with Frontier Communications. #EyewitnessWV; 01/05/2018 – Frontier Comm 1Q Rev $2.2B; 07/03/2018 – FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG BY MOODY’S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Frontier Communications Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTR)

CANCOM AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) had an increase of 0.32% in short interest. CCCMF’s SI was 124,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.32% from 123,600 shares previously. It closed at $59.88 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CANCOM SE provides information technology infrastructure and services primarily in Germany, Austria, and the United States. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to residential, business, and wholesale clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $71.69 million. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to residential customers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, data and optical transport, and voice services, as well as Multiprotocol Label Switching and Time Division Multiplexing services to small business, medium business, and larger enterprises, as well as sells customer premise equipment.

Among 5 analysts covering Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Frontier Communications had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of FTR in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by UBS. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, June 20 report.