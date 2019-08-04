Frontier Communications (FTR) Reaches $1.21 Low on Aug, 4; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)

The stock of Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) reached all time low today, Aug, 4 and still has $1.16 target or 4.00% below today’s $1.21 share price. This indicates more downside for the $127.40M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.16 PT is reached, the company will be worth $5.10M less. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.21. About 2.79M shares traded. Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) has declined 73.12% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FTR News: 26/03/2018 – Frontier Communications and CWA West Virginia Reach Tentative Agreement; 26/03/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Union members back to work after agreement reached with Frontier Communications. #EyewitnessWV; 22/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: Potential end in sight for Frontier Communications strike; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s downgrades the rating of certificates issued by PREFERREDPLUS Trust Series CZN-1, a Structured Note; 05/03/2018 Frontier Communications Names Rob Curtis Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer; 22/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: Progress reported in negotiations related to Frontier Communications strike; 23/05/2018 – Frontier Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Frontier Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS & CWA WEST VIRGINIA REACH TENTATIVE PAC; 04/04/2018 – Frontier Communications’ AJ Burton Promoted to Vice President, Federal Regulatory Affairs

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells sensors and controls. The company has market cap of $7.42 billion. It operates in two divisions, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. It has a 13.51 P/E ratio. The Performance Sensing segment makes pressure, temperature, speed, and position sensors, as well as electromechanical products for use in subsystems of automobiles, such as engine, air conditioning, and ride stabilization; heavy on- and off-road vehicles ; and systems that address safety and environmental concerns.

Analysts await Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.34 earnings per share, up 57.50% or $0.46 from last year’s $-0.8 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Frontier Communications Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 88.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 2.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold Frontier Communications Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 17 shares or 6.25% more from 16 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruggie Cap Gru holds 0% or 1 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR).

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to residential, business, and wholesale clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $127.40 million. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to residential customers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, data and optical transport, and voice services, as well as Multiprotocol Label Switching and Time Division Multiplexing services to small business, medium business, and larger enterprises, as well as sells customer premise equipment.